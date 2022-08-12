Nick Kyrgios: Wimbledon finalist's winning run ends in National Bank Open quarter-finals

Nick Kyrgios' nine-match winning streak ended in the National Bank Open quarter-finals on Friday when eighth-seeded Pole Hubert Hurkacz blasted his way to a 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 victory.

Enjoying a superb run of form, the loss was Kyrgios' first since falling to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

Since then the 27-year-old had been on a roll, including a title at the Citi Open, before running into Hurkacz, who improves his record to 2-0 against the Australian following a three-sets win earlier this year in the Halle semi-finals.

Hurkacz now faces Norwegian fourth seed Casper Ruud who hammered hometown favourite and sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1 6-2.

The two big servers pounded away at each other on Centre Court with Hurkacz blasting 20 aces and Kyrgios hitting back with 19 in a contest that produced two breaks, both going to the Pole in the final set.

Kyrgios started the match serving at a quickfire pace as the opening set reached a tie-break in 33 minutes with Hurkacz winning it.

After holding serve to open the second, Kyrgios had a superb opportunity to take control with triple break point but was unable convert.

Image: Hurkacz is through to the semi-finals of the National Bank Open

Hurkacz would also have his opportunities but could not get the elusive break as the second set again sped to a tie-break - this time won by Kyrgios who clinched the set with an ace.

What had been a tight contest suddenly turned in the third when Hurkacz, helped by a pair of Kyrgios double faults, secured the first break.

With the help of yet another Kyrgios double-fault, Hurkacz broke the Australian again to go 5-1 up and held serve to book his place in the last four.