Serena Williams and Roger Federer set to meet at Hopman Cup

Serena Williams and Roger Federer played in a charity tennis exhibition, organised for the victims of the Haiti earthquake, in 2010

Serena Williams and Roger Federer are set to face each other in the Hopman Cup after the pair were confirmed to represent USA and Switzerland respectively.

Williams, who has not played since her controversial defeat against Naomi Osaka in the US Open final last month, will partner Frances Tiafoe in the mixed team event, while Federer will once again play alongside Belinda Bencic in the defending champions' line-up.

Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter will make debut appearances as Great Britain go in search of their first victory at the exhibition event held in Perth, which runs from December 29 until January 5.

"I always enjoy playing in Western Australia in front of the crowd at Perth Arena," Williams, who will play in her fifth edition, said.

"The Aussie fans are so warm and supportive and the Hopman Cup always gives me a great start to the season, especially ahead of the Australian Open.

"I haven't played with Frances in mixed doubles before, but have watched him from afar this year. He has a very bright future and I'm looking forward to being on court with him, it will be a lot of fun."

Williams will be back playing in Australia for the first time since winning her eighth Australian Open singles title while eight-weeks pregnant with daughter Olympia, having missed this year's edition as it came too early following the birth of her first child.

Hopman Cup 2019 field Australia Matthew Ebden Ashleigh Barty France Lucas Pouille Alize Cornet Germany Alexander Zverev Angelique Kerber Great Britain Cameron Norrie Katie Boulter Greece Stefanos Tsitsipas Maria Sakkari Spain David Ferrer Garbine Muguruza Switzerland Roger Federer Belinda Bencic USA Frances Tiafoe Serena Williams

The event features eight nations split into two groups, with men's and women's singles matches played before a potentially decisive mixed doubles match, with the winners of each group meeting in the final.

Germany, finalists of the 2018 edition, boast a strong partnership in Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber while Greece's team will feature rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas alongside Maria Sakkari.

