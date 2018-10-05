Kyle Edmund into China Open semi-finals

Kyle Edmund is into the China Open semi-finals

Kyle Edmund is into the China Open semi-finals and now one match away from a potential final against Juan Martin Del Potro.

The British No 1 won 6-3 7-6 on Friday against qualifier Dusan Lajovic in the quarter-finals.

Top seed Del Potro had cruised past Filip Krajinovic 6-3 6-0 earlier in the day to book his own semi-final spot in the other half of the draw to Edmund's route.

Edmund will play either Nikoloz Basilashvili or Malek Jaziri on Saturday in the semi-final, and Del Potro will face Fabio Fognini.

The pathway to the final had kindly opened for Edmund, the fifth seed, in advance of Friday's quarter-finals after the elimination of Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov from his half of the draw.

Del Potro, who has already qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals, said about playing Fognini: "It's going to be a difficult one.

"Fabio beat me in the Mexico final this year. He's playing very well already. He's a smart player also. It's going to be an interesting match to play. Fabio has a lot of chances to win that match, too. I have to play my best, for sure."

Juan Martin Del Potro is the top seed in China

