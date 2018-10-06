Kyle Edmund beaten in China Open semi-finals

Kyle Edmund was denied the chance to vie for his first ATP title at the China Open after losing in the semi-finals.

Edmund was beaten 6-7 4-6 on Saturday by Nikoloz Basilashvili, who will now advance into the final where he will meet Juan Martin Del Potro.

British No 1 Edmund would have been one match away from a maiden trophy had he advanced.

The first set, where both players were below-par, hinged on a tie-break which went Basilashvili's way and concluded with an ace that flew past Edmund. The Brit had led 4-1 in the tie-break.

The world No 34 from Georgia then coasted through his first service game of the second set, before immediately breaking Edmund, and then hitting a stylish winner to claim a third straight game.

Edmund showed some resolve to break Basilashvili's serve but the favour was immediately returned, bringing an end to the Brit's hopes.

The impressive Basilashvili has also beaten Jack Sock, Fernando Verdasco and Malek Jaziri this week. He won the German Open earlier this year and will now challenge for a second career trophy.

Earlier, tournament top seed Del Potro benefitted from Fognini's withdrawal before their semi-final started. Fognini is struggling with an ankle injury.

World No 4 Del Potro awaits in the final

