Caroline Wozniacki lifts China Open trophy

Caroline Wozniacki said she was fulfilling her childhood dreams after she won a 30th WTA singles title with victory over Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova in the China Open final on Sunday.

The Danish world No 2 was impressive all week in Beijing, never dropping a set and rarely looking troubled, and was imperious against the unseeded Sevastova, winning 6-3 6-3.

"I'm just happy to have reached 30 today, I'm going to enjoy that," said Wozniacki, a former No 1.

"As a little kid I had a dream of becoming a professional tennis player, becoming number one in the world.

"Then after number one in the world, I wanted to win a Slam, then I wanted to lift trophies.

"Having done everything, all of that, it's pretty amazing.

"I think I had a dream of that, but I don't know how realistic I really believed that was going to be."

Wozniacki, whose form has been patchy in the second half of the year, was ruthless on her serve and wrapped up the first set with an overhead smash to underline her superiority.

Sevastova, 28, will find herself just outside the top 10 in the rankings after her run in the Chinese capital.

"She didn't give me any presents, it was tough," said Sevastova, who retired in May 2013 because of persistent injuries, only to return in January 2015.