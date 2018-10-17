Johanna Konta and Cameron Norrie record impressive wins on Wednesday

Johanna Konta continued her good form at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow

Johanna Konta and Cameron Norrie recorded impressive wins on Wednesday as they made smooth progress in their respective tournaments.

British No 1 Konta backed up her impressive first-round victory over Elise Mertens with a three-set win over Daria Gavrilova of Australia in two hours and nine minutes to reach the quarter-finals of the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

Konta continued her impressive start to her trial with Stan Wawrinka's former coach Dimitri Zavialoff with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 success, despite a second-set wobble, to set up a date with 24-year-old Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The world No 44 plans to end a modest 2018 campaign after this tournament.

Cameron Norrie will face second-seed Diego Schwartzman in the last 16 of the European Open

Norrie booked his place in the last 16 of the European Open after a straightforward victory over Spanish qualifier Marcel Granollers.

World No 87 Norrie was facing an opponent only eight places below him in the rankings but the Briton was relatively untroubled in a 6-3 6-2 win.

Norrie's reward is a meeting with second-seed Diego Schwartzman, the runner-up in the last couple of years in Antwerp.

Eugenie Bouchard claimed her first top-50 win in 14 months

Elsewhere, Former Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard thrashed Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in Luxembourg to claim her first victory over a top-50 player since August 2017.

The Canadian qualifier raced to a 6-1 6-0 victory over the world No 24 in under an hour to reach only her third quarter-final of the season.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza was dumped out by Ukrainian world No 66 Dayana Yastremska, losing 6-2 6-3.

The 18-year-old Yastremska claimed her maiden title last week at the Hong Kong Open.

