Gerard Pique confident Rafael Nadal will play in 2019 Davis Cup

Gerard Pique believes Rafael Nadal will play in the reformed Davis Cup next year and says the "door remains open" to Roger Federer.

The Barcelona defender was speaking in Madrid, where the tournament finals will be contested over one week in November 2019, as part of a host of changes to the format of the 118-year-old competition.

The tournament faces a number of complications, not least because it is set to lock horns with the ATP's World Team Cup, another inaugural team event expected to take place just a few weeks later in Australia.

Pique is confident the revamped Davis Cup can attract top players

And November is also traditionally the month when top players begin their time off at the end of a congested 10-month season.

Pique, who is the president and founder of Kosmos, the company promoting the new Davis Cup competition, said: "I have spoken with all those players.

"With Rafa (Nadal) it is very positive. If he does not have an injury, he will be there.

"Rafa is very positive about this event, especially because it is taking place in Madrid.

"If the No 1 in the world is playing, that's more than enough.

"On Novak, if he has to choose between the two, he says he will play the ATP tournament.

"I took the opportunity to talk to him because he represents the players and the meeting was very positive. I am confident we can reach an agreement.

Roger Federer has said that he "doubted" he would play in the new Davis Cup

"Federer is at a point in his career in which he prioritises the most important tournaments. I have talked with his people and I have not closed any doors."

Pique added that the International Tennis Federation, which runs the Davis Cup, is "still in negotiations" with the ATP, the organisation responsible for the men's tour, regarding its equivalent competition.

"Nobody knows if the two competitions can co-exist," said Pique.

"The competition they intend to create for now is a new project. The Davis Cup has a longer history and much more credibility."

The new format will feature 18 teams, the four 2018 semi-finalists, two wildcards, confirmed as Great Britain and Argentina for 2019, and 12 nations who win qualifying rounds set to take place in February.

