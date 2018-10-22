Kyle Edmund continues ATP Finals qualification push at Erste Bank Open in Vienna

Kyle Edmund is in the running for a spot at the upcoming ATP finals

Kyle Edmund will aim to build on his maiden ATP World Tour title when he continues his impressive late season form at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, live on Sky Sports. on Tuesday.

The British No 1 secured a memorable comeback victory over Gael Monfils to win the European Open in Antwerp and rise to a career-high 14 in the world rankings.

Edmund maintained his push for a debut appearance at next month's season-ending ATP Finals at London's O2 and the 23-year-old knows he can further improve his hopes with a strong showing this week - at an event in which he reached the semi-finals last year.

Edmund defeated Gael Monfils in three sets on Sunday to win his maiden ATP singles title

The ATP 500 event boasts a strong field, including four members of the world's top 10, with Dominic Thiem shouldering home hopes in Austria as players jostle for the remaining three qualifying spots in the eight-player field for the season finale.

But with a significant doubt over Juan Martin del Potro's presence, after he sustained a fractured kneecap at the Shanghai Masters, and the return of world No 1 Rafael Nadal from a knee injury of his own, the competition for places has only intensified.

ATP Finals Race to London standings 1 Rafael Nadal 7480pts 2 Novak Djokovic 7445 3 Juan Martin del Potro 5300 4 Roger Federer 5160 5 Alexander Zverev 4770 6 Marin Cilic 3825 7 Kevin Anderson 3720 8 Dominic Thiem 3535 9 John Isner 3020 10 Kei Nishikori 3000 11 Borna Coric 2300 12 Fabio Fognini 2225 13 Kyle Edmund 2150 14 Stefanos Tsitsipas 2085

Edmund comes into the week in 13th place on the race to London and along with next week's Paris Masters - the final Masters level tournament - he has one final push before the end of his breakthrough campaign.

The eighth seed will open his campaign in Vienna against Diego Schwartzman, who beat Edmund emphatically in Toronto, while fellow Brit and lucky loser Cameron Norrie will meet world No 9 John Isner - a potential quarter-final opponent for the British No 1.

Erste Bank Open 500, Vienna seeded players (1) Dominic Thiem (2) Kevin Anderson (3) Grigor Dimitrov (4) John Isner (5) Kei Nishikori (6) Borna Coric (7) Fabio Fognini (8) Kyle Edmund

Thiem will begin his charge for a fourth title of the year against qualifier Ruben Bemelmans while an out-of-form Grigor Dimitrov meets another qualifier in Mikhail Kukushkin with second seed Kevin Anderson drawn to face Nikoloz Basilashvili in a tough first round test.

Tennis on Sky Sports continues throughout the week with coverage of the ATP 500 events from Vienna and Basel, starting at 12pm on Sky Sports Action.

