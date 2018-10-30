Roger Federer confirms he will play at Paris Masters

Roger Federer will play at the Paris Masters this week as he chases his 100th career title

Roger Federer has confirmed his participation at this year's Paris Masters after a three-year absence.

Federer's only victory in Bercy came in 2011, but he has the chance of recording a historic 100th tournament win of his career in the French capital after winning the Swiss Indoors in Basel for a ninth time last weekend.

The world No 3 will play the winner of the tie between France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Milos Raonic of Canada on Wednesday after receiving a bye in the first round.

Federer's Paris Masters draw: 2nd Round Raonic or Tsonga 3rd Round Fognini/Paire Quarter-Finals Anderson/Nishikori Semi-Finals Cilic/Tsitsipas/Djokovic Final Nadal/Thiem/A Zverev

On his last appearance in 2015, Federer was knocked-out by American John Isner in the last 16, but the 37-year-old feels that he has recovered well enough to take his place in the draw.

"I prefer playing to training as long as I don't take any risks ahead of the London (ATP) Finals, (November 11-18)," Federer said.

"I feel like I've recovered well after last week. I feel good today (Tuesday)."

Novak Djokovic is hunting down Rafael Nadal for the season-ending world No 1 spot

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic, who is aiming to wrestle back the No 1 ranking from Rafael Nadal, opens his campaign against world No 48 Joao Sousa of Portugal later on Tuesday.

The Serb arrives in Paris on an 18-match winning run after triumphs in Cincinnati, US Open and Shanghai.

The Spaniard is returning to action for the first time since hobbling out of the semi-finals in New York and must match Djokovic's result in France to remain in top spot.

A la question si @rogerfederer jouera demain, la réponse est OUI 👍 !



Roger Federer will play tomorrow at the #RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/bo60G3rtCo — ROLEX PARIS MASTERS (@RolexPMasters) October 30, 2018

French hopes of success were dented when Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Jeremy Chardy and Benoit Paire were all knocked-out in the first round.

Herbert was beaten by Kazakhstan's Mikail Kukushkin in three sets 3-6 6-3 7-5 while Jeremy Chardy lost 6-4 6-4 to Spain's Fernando Verdasco.

The 56th-ranked Paire made the opening round through the qualifiers but lost 6-4 6-4 to Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.

Greek 14th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a surprise 6-3 6-3 defeat at the hands of Bosnian star Damir Dzumhur.

