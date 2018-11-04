Karen Khachanov defeats Novak Djokovic to win Paris Masters title

Karen Khachanov produced a relentless display of aggressive hitting to end Novak Djokovic’s 22-match winning run and secure his maiden Masters 1000 title at the Paris Masters.

The 22-year-old came into the showpiece as the underdog, but impressed with a confident performance, which belied his relative inexperience, to beat the four-time champion 7-5 6-4.

Khachanov becomes the first Russian to win a Masters 1000 title since Nikolay Davydenko in 2009 and prevents Djokovic from celebrating his return to world No 1 with a fifth title in the French capital.

More to follow...

