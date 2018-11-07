QUIZ: Know your ATP Finals? Test your knowledge on the event

Test your knowledge on the season-ending ATP Finals at The O2 in London and don't forget to catch all the action on Sky Sports.

As we gear up for the end of the tennis year, we've put together a range of hard-hitting questions to test your knowledge on the ATP Finals - which is live on Sky Sports Arena.

How well do you know your game?

Will you hammer down another ace or will you serve up a series of double faults?

Stop soft-balling us and show us if you can hit the sweet spot with a perfect 15 out of 15.

Take our quiz below and see if you can end the year as world No 1...

