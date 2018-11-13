Roger Federer defeats Dominic Thiem at ATP Finals in London

3:54 Highlights as Roger Federer defeated Dominic Thiem to keep his hopes of landing a seventh ATP Finals title alive Highlights as Roger Federer defeated Dominic Thiem to keep his hopes of landing a seventh ATP Finals title alive

Roger Federer put himself in with a chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the ATP Finals after defeating Dominic Thiem in straight sets on Tuesday night.

Federer's bid to win his 100th career singles title at the ATP Finals hit the buffers in his opening match against Kei Nishikori, but he hit form just in time against Thiem to win 6-2 6-3 in 66 minutes.

The 37-year-old, attempting to win a record seventh title and a first since 2011, has only once in the 15 previous times he has played at the season finale failed to qualify from his group - and that was 10 years ago when the tournament was in Shanghai.

It was billed as a must-win match for Federer and he came out firing, while costly errors from French Open finalist Thiem allowed the Swiss to make an early breakthrough, before establishing a comfortable 5-2 lead. He successfully served it out in 31 minutes.

The 25-year-old Thiem held a 2-1 winning record going into their latest clash, but he struggled to compete on the indoor hardcourt surface of London's O2 Arena.

In a match of few extended points it was Federer who was enjoying the court conditions as he broke at the start of the second set and then held all his service games comfortably to see out the contest. He has now put himself in with a chance of qualifying from the group with one match remaining.

All four players in Group Lleyton Hewitt are still in contention to qualify for the knockout stages.

Shot of the match

The award goes to Thiem with a thunderous backhand winner.

Annabel courtside with...

Winner's reaction

"It feels good, I'm very happy I showed a reaction after the last match against Kei," said Federer. "No match is easy here and it's not something I'm used to, losing and then coming back and playing again, but it's a great challenge and I'm happy with my attitude and how I played. It was good fun. "Today I was more positive, more happy on the court and I reminded myself what a privilege it is to play here at the 02."

Expert's view

Federer will have to play a lot better against Anderson. He is not going to give him 34 unforced errors from the back of the court as well as the serve and he likes playing indoors. Outside of Novak Djokovic, Anderson has been the best player here. Federer knows he has to lift his game and he will lift it. Greg Rusedski on Roger Federer

What's next

Federer will take on Kevin Anderson in a repeat of their memorable Wimbledon quarter-final in his final round-robin match

Federer will take on Kevin Anderson in a repeat of their epic Wimbledon quarter-final - a match the South African won 13-11 in the fifth set. Thiem will face Kei Nishikori in the other crunch round-robin match on Thursday.

Federer vs Thiem: Match Stats Federer Match Stats Thiem 4 Aces 1 0 Double Faults 3 86% 1st serve win percentage 56% 81% 2nd serve win percentage 50% 4/7 Break points won 0/0 10 Total winners 11 11 Unforced errors 34 4/9 Net points won 3/11 62 Total points won 40

