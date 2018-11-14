Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska retires from tennis aged 29

Agnieszka Radwanska is retiring at the age of 29 after a 13-year professional career

Former Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwanska has announced her retirement from professional tennis at the age of 29.

Former world No 2 Radwanska, who won 20 WTA titles and was runner-up to Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2012, has been plagued by back and foot injuries in recent years.

In a statement on Thursday, Radwanska wrote: "I'd like to share with you one of the most important decisions of my life. Today, after 13 years of playing tennis competitively, I have decided to end my career.

"This was not an easy decision. I am grateful to have so many special memories, including 20 WTA titles, the WTA Championships in Singapore, a Wimbledon final, and so many others.

Radwanska won the WTA Finals in 2015

"Unfortunately I am no longer able to train and play the way I used to, and recently my body can't live up to my expectations.

"Taking into consideration my health and the heavy burdens of professional tennis, I have to concede that I'm not able to push my body to the limits required."

Radwanska was the first Polish player to reach a Grand Slam singles final in the Open Era, and was the first Pole to win the WTA Finals.

Radwanska was runner-up to Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2012

She added: "I'm hanging the racket up and saying goodbye to the pro tour, but I'm not leaving tennis.

"Tennis is and always has been special in my life. But now it's time for new challenges, new ideas, equally as exciting as those on the tennis court, I hope.

"Throughout my career, I always did my best to represent my country in the best possible way.

"I hope that my tennis matches were the source of emotions and joy for you all. Your support, warm words and faith in me were with me in every single match I played and this is what I'm thankful for."

