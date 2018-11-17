Novak Djokovic destroys Kevin Anderson to set up meeting with Alexander Zverev at ATP Finals

6:01 Highlights as Novak Djokovic demolished Kevin Anderson to reach Sunday's final at the O2 in London Highlights as Novak Djokovic demolished Kevin Anderson to reach Sunday's final at the O2 in London

In-form Novak Djokovic produced a spellbinding performance to destroy Kevin Anderson and set up a meeting with Alexander Zverev in Sunday's showpiece at the ATP Finals.

Djokovic extended his winning run over the South African to eight matches, including the Wimbledon final earlier this year, with a comprehensive 6-2 6-2 victory on Saturday night.

Djokovic will now take on German Zverev, who has three Masters series titles under his belt in his short career, and is the youngest finalist at the event since Juan Martin del Potro in 2009, after he shocked Federer in the earlier match.

0:25 Djokovic settled down quickly with his forehand motoring nicely Djokovic settled down quickly with his forehand motoring nicely

Djokovic, who has not dropped a single set in his four matches in London, has enjoyed a remarkable renaissance in the second half of the season after elbow surgery and indifferent form earlier in the year.

Did you know... Djokovic has held serve in all 36 games this week, facing only two break points.

He has lost just two matches since the start of July, winning Wimbledon, the US Open, and Masters 1000 titles in Cincinnati and Shanghai along the way and emerging once more as the man to beat as he attempts to pull level with Roger Federer on six ATP Finals titles.

0:30 Anderson was having to deliver some of his biggest forehands to stay in the match Anderson was having to deliver some of his biggest forehands to stay in the match

The 31-year-old Serb made his intentions clear from the opening game with a break and he continued to make life difficult for Anderson by squeezing the court and forcing a 17th error from the South African's racket for a 5-2 lead.

He served out the set in 39 minutes, with an air of inevitability building around a capacity O2 Arena.

0:21 A 93 mph backhand winner down the line was typical of Djokovic's performance A 93 mph backhand winner down the line was typical of Djokovic's performance

Anderson, who became the first African player to reach the semi-finals in the tournament's history, cut a disconsolate figure when hot favourite for the year-end title Djokovic tightened his grip with an immediate break at the start of the second set.

He secured the double-break for a comfortable 4-1 lead with a crushing forehand and it was all over two games later, closing it out in 75 minutes, as he sealed his spot in Sunday's finale.

0:38 This Djokovic break late in the second set summed up his performance This Djokovic break late in the second set summed up his performance

Shot of the match

0:28 The pressure from Djokovic was relentless as he nailed this sensational winner The pressure from Djokovic was relentless as he nailed this sensational winner

"Stunning again! His ability to get behind the ball and change direction," Sky Sports' Barry Cowan applauds Djokovic's winner.

Novak's best of this week

2:49 Djokovic admitted it was the 'best match' he has played so far this week Djokovic admitted it was the 'best match' he has played so far this week

"I think it was the best match I have played so far this week. It came at the right time. Kevin was playing some really good tennis this week. He lost the serve in the first game and that obviously makes a big difference," said Djokovic.

"He relies a lot on his serve. His first serve percentage was quite low. It wasn't working and the crucial stat is trying to win as many points as possible on his second serve. I was trying to constantly put pressure on his service games and use my serve accurately. It worked really well."

Expert's view

Incredible from this man. He is in the zone and flowing. Today was an absolutely perfect match for him, up with early breaks in both sets and then cruised. He showed us why he is the world number one. It will be a difficult ask to beat him in Sunday's final. Greg Rusedski on Novak Djokovic

What's next

Djokovic will take on Zverev in a repeat of their round-robin match

Djokovic leads the meetings with Zverev 2-1 having beaten the 21-year-old German 6-4 6-1 earlier in the week in their round-robin group match. The Serb also defeated Zverev 6-2 6-1 in Shanghai this year, but lost to the young pretender 6-4 6-3 in the Rome Masters final in 2017.

Live Tennis: ATP World Tour Finals Live on

Djokovic v Anderson: Match Stats Djokovic Match Stats Anderson 6 Aces 4 1 Double Faults 3 85% 1st serve win percentage 70% 75% 2nd serve win percentage 26% 4/9 Break points won 0/0 17 Total winners 11 14 Unforced errors 27 2/3 Net points won 4/6 62 Total points won 37

We have every major tennis event covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.

We will have extensive coverage of the ATP Finals at London's O2 with Sunday's final live on Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix (which is for all sky customers at no extra cost!) from 3.30pm.