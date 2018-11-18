Alexander Zverev on cloud nine after winning ATP Finals trophy in London

Alexander Zverev landed the biggest win of his career by shocking Novak Djokovic to win the ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev said his ATP Finals triumph was the "biggest title" of his career after shocking Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final.

The 21-year-old German, who was booed by Roger Federer fans after beating their idol 24 hours earlier, saw off the world No 1 6-4 6-3 to the delight of the vast majority at London's O2.

3:07 Zverev joined Sky Sports' Marcus Buckland, Greg Rusedski and Annabel Croft after his shock win Zverev joined Sky Sports' Marcus Buckland, Greg Rusedski and Annabel Croft after his shock win

Zverev, 6ft 6in tall with his long hair and gold chains, has a definite star quality - and now he can add the London crown to his three Masters titles.

You are a sharing person and you have shared some titles with me. I appreciate you letting me win one today. Zverev on Djokovic

"I really can't describe it. It is the biggest title I have ever won," said Zverev.

"Firstly I want to congratulate Novak - we may never have seen the tennis he has played in the last few months before.

"He barely lost a match - but thankfully he did to me.

"We have had so many talks, not only about tennis but all different types of subjects. You are a sharing person and you have shared some titles with me. I appreciate you letting me win one today."

5:57 Zverev gave a humorous acceptance speech to the O2 crowd following the final Zverev gave a humorous acceptance speech to the O2 crowd following the final

He later added in his press conference: "This trophy means a lot, everything, to all the players. I mean, you only have so many chances of winning it. You play against the best players only.

"How I played today, how I won it, for me it's just amazing.

"Obviously it's quite astonishing, winning this title, beating two such players back-to-back, Roger (Federer) and Novak, in the semi-finals and final means so much. I'm incredibly happy and incredibly proud of this moment right now."

