Alexander Zverev on cloud nine after winning ATP Finals trophy in London
Zverev: "He (Djokovic) barely lost a match - but thankfully he did to me"
By Raz Mirza at London's O2 Arena
Last Updated: 18/11/18 9:22pm
Alexander Zverev said his ATP Finals triumph was the "biggest title" of his career after shocking Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final.
The 21-year-old German, who was booed by Roger Federer fans after beating their idol 24 hours earlier, saw off the world No 1 6-4 6-3 to the delight of the vast majority at London's O2.
Zverev, 6ft 6in tall with his long hair and gold chains, has a definite star quality - and now he can add the London crown to his three Masters titles.
You are a sharing person and you have shared some titles with me. I appreciate you letting me win one today.
Zverev on Djokovic
"I really can't describe it. It is the biggest title I have ever won," said Zverev.
"Firstly I want to congratulate Novak - we may never have seen the tennis he has played in the last few months before.
"He barely lost a match - but thankfully he did to me.
"We have had so many talks, not only about tennis but all different types of subjects. You are a sharing person and you have shared some titles with me. I appreciate you letting me win one today."
He later added in his press conference: "This trophy means a lot, everything, to all the players. I mean, you only have so many chances of winning it. You play against the best players only.
"How I played today, how I won it, for me it's just amazing.
"Obviously it's quite astonishing, winning this title, beating two such players back-to-back, Roger (Federer) and Novak, in the semi-finals and final means so much. I'm incredibly happy and incredibly proud of this moment right now."
Keep up to date with the latest on skysports.com/tennis
We will bring you news, previews, live blogs, reports, reaction and expert analysis.
We have every major tennis event covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.
Tennis updates straight to your phone
How to receive all the latest tennis news straight to your mobile