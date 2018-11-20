Novak Djokovic fan haircut has tennis star's face shaved into his head

One of Novak Djokovic's fans has paid tribute to the 14-time Grand Slam champion by having the tennis player's face shaved into the back of his head.

The fan, based in Djokovic's native Serbia, went to his barber with the challenging request was and rewarded with a stunning life-like result.

Djokovic's success on the court has made him a national hero in Serbia, with fans flocking all over the world to watch him in action.

The fan wanted to pay tribute to the 14-time Grand Slam champion (credit: Mario Hvala)

They were left disappointed on Sunday, as he came up short against Alexander Zverev in the title-deciding match at the ATP Finals.

Although Djokovic suffered a rare defeat and failed to claim a sixth season-ending title, he had already secured the year-end top ranking.

A sensational second half of the season saw him end a two-year Grand Slam title drought at Wimbledon, before going on to claim his 14th major trophy at the US Open.

Sunday's defeat to Zverev was just his third in 38 matches and the Serb will no doubt start next season as the man to beat.