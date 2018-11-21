Venus Williams agrees settlement over fatal car crash in 2017

Venus Williams has settled a wrongful death lawsuit related to a fatal car crash in Florida last year.

Court records show that Williams and the family of Jerome Barson reached a settlement last week relating to the crash on June 9 2017 that fatally injured Mr Barson.

Local police had already cleared both Williams and Barson's wife, Linda, who was driving the Barson's car, of any blame.

A police report said an unidentified third vehicle impeded Williams as she tried to cross a busy six-lane highway near her home.

That set off a chain of events that ended with the car driven by Linda Barson crashing into the passenger side of Williams' vehicle.

Jerome Barson died 13 days after the crash, and his wife suffered a broken arm and other injuries.

Williams was not hurt in the incident.