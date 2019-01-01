Johanna Konta causes surprise by defeating Sloane Stephens in Brisbane

Johanna Konta upset Sloane Stephens to make progress in Brisbane

Britain's Johanna Konta made a perfect start to her New Year after disposing of third-seeded American Sloane Stephens in straight sets at the Brisbane International.

Konta struggled with patchy form last season but she began 2019 with a bang by outclassing the former US Open champion and world No 6 with a superb 6-4 6-3 first-round victory.

"She's top 10 and she's had an incredible couple of seasons," Konta said. "I definitely take a lot of good things from that and a bit of a pat on the back for me that I competed well against one of the best players in the world and I came through."

Konta will take on Alja Tomljanovic for a place in the quarter-finals after the Australian came from a set down to beat Czech Katerina Siniakova 1-6 6-3 6-0.

Naomi Osaka celebrates her victory against Destanee Aiava

Reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka beat local qualifier Destanee Aiava, hitting nine aces during a routine 6-3 6-2 victory.

"I felt like I was playing a younger version of me," the 21-year-old Osaka said of her 18-year-old opponent.

"I felt like when I was playing her she sort of matched my power, which was really surprising to me, because there's not that many people that can do that."

