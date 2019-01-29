Lleyton Hewitt slams Gerard Pique over Davis Cup changes

Lleyton Hewitt is unhappy with the changes made to the Davis Cup format

Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt has hit out at former Barcelona star Gerard Pique and criticised the new format for the Davis Cup.

Hewitt called the new set-up "ridiculous" and took a swipe at Pique, whose Kosmos investment group has been involved with the revamp.

"Now we're getting run by a Spanish football player, which is like me come out and asking to change things for the Champions League," said Hewitt. "He knows nothing about tennis."

Australia face Bosnia-Herzegovina in a match which begins on Friday, with the winner moving to the 18-team final in November in Madrid.

Former Barcelona player Gerard Pique is part of the investment group involved in the changes to the Davis Cup

The move was made to streamline the competition in a congested tennis schedule.

"I don't agree at all with it. I think having the finals in one place is ridiculous," added Hewitt.

"I personally don't think all the top players will play. We will wait and see."

