Great Britain seal Fed Cup World Group II play-off spot after Johanna Konta bravery
Last Updated: 10/02/19 7:55am
Johanna Konta won a gruelling rubber on Saturday night to send Great Britain into the Fed Cup play-offs at the expense of Serbia.
Katie Boulter had earlier beaten Ivana Jorovic 6-4 6-3 so Konta's win gave them a 2-0 win.
The fatigued Konta needed to be helped off the floor prior to the third set against Aleksandr Krunic but eventually won 7-6 3-6 6-2.
It was Konta's third consecutive three-set victory in as many days.
So incredibly proud of this team. 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧#BackTheBrits#TeamGB#FedCup pic.twitter.com/IMb8fjUIDi— Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) February 9, 2019
Captain Anne Keothavong's side were playing their first Fed Cup matches on home soil in 26 years but won all four without dropping a single rubber.
They are now one win away from reaching World Group II for the first time since 1993.
The next phase of the Fed Cup is in April.