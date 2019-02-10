Great Britain seal Fed Cup World Group II play-off spot after Johanna Konta bravery

Johanna Konta was exhausted after her win

Johanna Konta won a gruelling rubber on Saturday night to send Great Britain into the Fed Cup play-offs at the expense of Serbia.

Katie Boulter had earlier beaten Ivana Jorovic 6-4 6-3 so Konta's win gave them a 2-0 win.

The fatigued Konta needed to be helped off the floor prior to the third set against Aleksandr Krunic but eventually won 7-6 3-6 6-2.

It was Konta's third consecutive three-set victory in as many days.

Captain Anne Keothavong's side were playing their first Fed Cup matches on home soil in 26 years but won all four without dropping a single rubber.

They are now one win away from reaching World Group II for the first time since 1993.

The next phase of the Fed Cup is in April.