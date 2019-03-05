Roger Federer discussed by Leif Shiras on The 2 Barrys' Tennis Takeaway Podcast

Leif Shiras joins The 2 Barrys' Tennis Takeaway Podcast this week, and the former Sky Sports pundit believes Roger Federer can eclipse Jimmy Connors' all-time ATP record of 109 titles.

Shiras, who is a good friend of Connors, stated tennis legend Ken Rosewall was still winning tournaments at the age of 43 and he believes that a 37-year-old centurion Federer can realistically keep picking up titles over the next couple of years to eclipse Connors.

"Let's say Federer has three more years, that will carry him to 40, so that's doable and he maybe picks up two, maybe three titles a year, he'll be right there. If he pips Jimmy at 110 I think that's for me a good estimate of where he might end up."

Shiras adds Federer has the ability to do it on grass and on fast hard-courts before discussing the achievements of 20-year-old Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas as well as Nick Kyrgios capping a memorable week to claim the Mexico Open in Acapulco.

"Kyrgios does have an appeal, he's very popular, but I do think he struggles with his emotions and there might be aspects of his game which are going to annoy other players for sure. I didn't go well between Nick and Rafa."

Cowan added: "As great as last week was and it was a great story because Kyrgios polarises the sport doesn't he? There will be people that love him and people that loathe him, but if you realistically have that ability you just cannot win a Grand Slam going jet skiing three hours before a final."

Shiras and Cowan also discuss the underarm serve and whether it is underhand in today's game, while they comment on Britain's Cameron Norrie going through the American collegiate system to earn his stripes as well as Naomi Osaka hiring Jermaine Jenkins as her new head coach.

They end the show by chatting about why Indian Wells is called tennis paradise with Larry Ellison pouring millions of dollars in making the tournament one of the best on the circuit.

