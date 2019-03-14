Paul Hutchins MBE, former British Davis Cup captain, passes away at the age of 73

Paul Hutchins has died aged 73

Paul Hutchins MBE, former British professional tennis player and Davis Cup captain, has passed away at the age of 73.

Hutchins passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on Wednesday afternoon following a battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease).

A statement from his family read: "It's with heartbreaking sadness that we say goodbye to him. Paul passionately dedicated his life to his family and to an incredible career in tennis. It was his wish for us to thank the very many who have been part of it. He will be very dearly missed."

We are deeply saddened to receive news that Paul Hutchins, former player and Great Britain Davis Cup captain, has died.



Our thoughts are with his son Ross (our friend and former tournament director) and the rest of Paul’s family and friends, at this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Y8bbPixfxe — Fever-Tree Championships (@QueensTennis) March 14, 2019

Paying tribute to a man who contributed so much to tennis, Scott Lloyd, LTA CEO said: "Paul was a true hero of tennis in Britain, first as a player, then as a coach, captain, commentator and administrator dedicating over 50 years of loyal service.

"Anyone who came into contact with him could not have failed to be touched by his passion for the sport, his passion for life and his real, genuine interest in people. While we reflect on his memory, his lasting legacy to tennis will endure for a long time to come. Our thoughts go out to his family and all those who were fortunate enough to know Paul."

Devastated. An all round top bloke with one heck of a career on and off court. He helped me hugely on a personal scale in my junior days and was always there for everyone. The world is so bloody cruel. Rest in Peace Paul Hutchins. 😔 — Marcus Willis (@Willbomb90) March 14, 2019

Paul Hutchins, your kindness, passion for our sport, and friendship will never be forgotten. RIP. We all love you💞 — Alison Riske (@Riske4rewards) March 14, 2019

Hutchins is longest-serving British Davis Cup captain, having taken charge of 31 ties over 13 years, including the 1978 final, which they lost to the USA.