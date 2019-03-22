Kyle Edmund makes winning start to his Miami Open campaign

Kyle Edmund made a winning start to his Miami Open campaign

British No 1 Kyle Edmund dispatched Ilya Ivashka to ease into the third round of the Miami Open for the very first time in his career on Friday.

Edmund, who received a bye to the second round, cruised past Belarus' Ivashka to win 6-3 6-2 in 71 minutes on Court One at the Hard Rock Stadium complex.

Edmund beat Ivashka overlooking the stunning Hard Rock Stadium

Edmund failed to reach the round of 32 on his five previous attempts at the Masters 1000 event, but he ended that hoodoo with a clinical performance against world No 110 Ivashka under sunny skies.

The 24-year-old will next meet big-hitter Milos Raonic after the Canadian was handed a walkover when his opponent Max Marterer of Germany retired injured before the clash.

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.