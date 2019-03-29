Roger Federer and Denis Shapovalov set up Miami Open semi-final

Federer is eyeing a 28th Masters 1000 title

Roger Federer will face Denis Shapovalov in the Miami Open semi-finals after both players came through Thursday’s quarter-finals.

Federer thrashed Kevin Anderson 6-0 6-4 and Shapovalov beat Frances Tiafoe 6-7 6-4 6-2.

In teenage Shapovalov, Federer finds an opponent 18 years his junior. He said: "It doesn't feel that different to when I played Rafa Nadal when he was super young, or anybody.

Shapovalov is still just 19

"Any teenager you play, once I think you're 23, feels different to playing anybody else, because they come out there, and they might not know all the plays down to the T yet, but they don't have to, because they just free-swing sometimes, and that makes it particularly dangerous.

"I have always enjoyed playing against teenagers. I think it's very exciting because of that. It's an exciting draw, for John Isner and for myself here, playing these young guys. They are not just young, but they are very good, as well. They are nice guys. It should be hopefully good semi-finals."

Isner plays 18-year-old qualifier Felix Auger-Aliassime in the other semi-final.

Federer has won 27 Masters 1000 titles - only Novak Djokovic (32) and Nadal (33) have more.