Emily Appleton on reaching first ITF tennis singles final of 2019

Emily Appleton has enjoyed a lively and successful month in Mexico

Emily Appleton's Mexican trip is going from strength to strength.

Not even a high-flying Kiwi player on an eight-match winning streak could stop our Sky Sports Scholar!

Having overcome creepy-crawlies in the jungle to win another doubles title, the 19-year-old was back for more action in Cancun on the ITF Tour....

"It was my third week in Cancun and after making a semi-final in the singles and winning a doubles title in my first week I was really excited to get going again.

I've been loving the training out here in Mexico and playing lots of matches.

In the first round I faced a qualifier from Japan. She was a really tough opponent and I eased through 7-6 6-1 despite saving four set points in the first set!

It was then Maria Gabriella Rivera from Guatemala who is in the top 35 in the world juniors so I knew it would be a hard one!

1:34 Emily Appleton on a lively week in Cancun and how she battled to another doubles title on the pro tour Emily Appleton on a lively week in Cancun and how she battled to another doubles title on the pro tour

I dug in and played really strong and won 6-1 6-3 which sent me into the quarter-finals where I faced Vladica Babic.

She has a lot of experience and I've seen her around before so I was not expecting an easy match.

I played my best tennis yet and was really happy to come through 6-3 6-4. This really boosted my confidence and I was so pleased with how I played and managed myself on court.

In the semi-finals, I faced New Zealand's Paige Hourigan, who had won the singles title the week before and was on an eight-match winning streak.

I didn't let this faze me, though, and went into the match really pumped and ready to go.

I played some of my best tennis and was too strong for her. At 6-1 4-2 up she had to retire but despite this unfortunate ending I was really happy with the match and getting to my first final of the year!

F I N A L S B O U N D ‼️ Let’s get this 💥🔥 #SkyScholarships @SkyScholarships pic.twitter.com/8WDSoZxEVg — Emily Appleton (@ejappleton14) March 30, 2019

In the final, I faced Monserrat Gonzalez from Paraguay. She was previously ranked in the world's top 150 and had reached the second round of a Grand Slam so I was really excited to play her and put my best tennis onto the court.

I started really relaxed and got off to a storming start to lead 4-1. She hit back but I held on to take the opening set on a tie-break.

Unfortunately she raised her levels and just edged the win to take the title.

Although I didn't win the final I was really encouraged by my level during the week and how I played. It's given me great confidence going into the next few weeks!

Now it's time for a few days of chill before finishing my Mexican tour with one more tournament in Cancun. LET'S GO!