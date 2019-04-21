Fabio Fognini beats Dusan Lajovic to win Monte-Carlo Masters title

Fabio Fognini became the first Italian to win a Masters 1000 title

Fabio Fognini claimed the first Masters 1000 title of his career with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Dusan Lajovic in Monte Carlo on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Italian had two breaks of serve to Lajovic's one in either set as he rounded off a remarkable week in the principality, which he began having lost his five previous matches on clay.

Fognini came from behind to win his opening match against Andrey Rublev, before beating top 10 seeds Alexander Zverev, Borna Coric and 11-time champion Rafael Nadal on his way to the final.

Fognini had lost five straight matches on clay coming into the tournament

"It has been an incredible week," Fognini said.

"I will keep working. I started the season badly so this is unbelievable."

It was also a first Masters 1000 - and tour-level - final for Lajovic, who at No 48 was the lowest ranked player to reach the final in Monte Carlo since 2001.

The 28-year-old started impressively as he secured the opening break of the match to take a 2-1 lead in the first set, but immediately allowed Fognini to level, before the Italian broke again in his next service to take control.

Fognini was forced to save a break point as he attempted to serve out the set at 5-3, but did so calmly before converting set point with a thumping backhand winner down the line.

Dusan Lajovic was the lowest ranked player to reach the final in Monte Carlo since 2001

After the pair exchanged breaks in the opening two games of the second set, Fognini came through a lengthy fifth game to break once more for a 3-2 lead, but appeared to have paid a price as he required treatment on his right leg immediately after.

However, the 13th seed showed little sign of distress from that point onward, as he sealed the victory in one hour and 38 minutes to become the first Italian to win a Masters 1000 title.

Fognini will rise to a career-high No 12 when the latest ATP rankings are published on Monday.

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.