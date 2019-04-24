Alexander Zverev out of Barcelona Open along with Cameron Norrie
Last Updated: 24/04/19 4:10pm
Alexander Zverev crashed out of the Barcelona Open after losing in three sets to lucky loser Nicolas Jarry, while Britain's Cameron Norrie was comfortably beaten.
Second seed Zverev lost 6-3 5-7 6-7 (5-7) to world No 81 Jarry, who saved match point in the deciding set.
The 23-year-old from Chile has made the most of his reprieve after losing in the final round of qualifying to Spain's Marcel Granollers.
Jarry got a second chance in the main draw on Monday against the same opponent and won 7-5 4-6 6-4.
Jarry will play 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov or home favourite Fernando Verdasco in the third round.
Cameron Norrie was comfortably beaten by Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the opening round.
The British No 2 jumped 11 places in the rankings to a career-high 45 on Monday after reaching the third round at the Monte-Carlo Masters last week and looks to have a natural aptitude for clay.
But he is still a relative rookie on the surface and that was exploited by Ramos-Vinolas, who eased to a 6-2 6-2 victory in less than an hour.
Two-time former champion Kei Nishikori recovered from 4-1 down in the first set to beat American Taylor Fritz 7-5 6-2 and will now play Felix Auger-Aliassime after the young Canadian beat Tunisia's Malek Jaziri 6-3 7-6 (9-7).
Third seed Dominic Thiem progressed after a 6-3 6-3 win over Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.
But 10th seed David Goffin and American 14th seed Frances Tiafoe bowed out after straight-set defeats to Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff and Spain's Jaume Munar respectively.
We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.