Alexander Zverev out of Barcelona Open along with Cameron Norrie

Alexander Zverev suffered defeat to lucky loser Nicolas Jarry

Alexander Zverev crashed out of the Barcelona Open after losing in three sets to lucky loser Nicolas Jarry, while Britain's Cameron Norrie was comfortably beaten.

Second seed Zverev lost 6-3 5-7 6-7 (5-7) to world No 81 Jarry, who saved match point in the deciding set.

The 23-year-old from Chile has made the most of his reprieve after losing in the final round of qualifying to Spain's Marcel Granollers.

Jarry got a second chance in the main draw on Monday against the same opponent and won 7-5 4-6 6-4.

Jarry will play 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov or home favourite Fernando Verdasco in the third round.

Cameron Norrie was exploited on clay by Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Cameron Norrie was comfortably beaten by Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the opening round.

The British No 2 jumped 11 places in the rankings to a career-high 45 on Monday after reaching the third round at the Monte-Carlo Masters last week and looks to have a natural aptitude for clay.

But he is still a relative rookie on the surface and that was exploited by Ramos-Vinolas, who eased to a 6-2 6-2 victory in less than an hour.

Kei Nishikori recovered to defeat Taylor Fritz

Two-time former champion Kei Nishikori recovered from 4-1 down in the first set to beat American Taylor Fritz 7-5 6-2 and will now play Felix Auger-Aliassime after the young Canadian beat Tunisia's Malek Jaziri 6-3 7-6 (9-7).

Third seed Dominic Thiem progressed after a 6-3 6-3 win over Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

But 10th seed David Goffin and American 14th seed Frances Tiafoe bowed out after straight-set defeats to Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff and Spain's Jaume Munar respectively.

