Justin Gimelstob's future to be decided by ATP after assault sentence

The ATP board and player council will decide on the future of leading tennis administrator Justin Gimelstob after he was sentenced for assault in Los Angeles on Monday.

American Gimelstob, a former player who is one of three player representatives on the ATP board, had kept his position while legal proceedings were ongoing, having protested his innocence.

But, at a court hearing on Monday, Gimelstob pleaded no contest to the charge and was sentenced to three years probation and 60 days community service, as well as being compelled to attend anger-management classes.

The ATP said in a statement: "Justin Gimelstob holds an elected position as one of the three Player Representatives on the ATP Board of Directors and under our organisation's by-laws his position is therefore a matter of review for the ATP Player Council and/or the ATP Board.

"The decision was taken to let the judicial process run its course before any judgement was made on his future, so with that process complete this is now a subject for review by the Board and/or the Player Council.

"As a related matter, the election for the role of the next Americas Player Representative on the ATP Board - the position currently held by Gimelstob - will take place as scheduled on Tuesday, May 14, in Rome."

The court heard that Gimelstob violently assaulted his former friend Randall Kaplan on Halloween last year in front of Kaplan's pregnant wife Madison and two-year-old daughter.

Madison went on to have a miscarriage, which the couple believe was a result of the stress of the attack.

Gimelstob's continuing status within the ATP has been hugely controversial, particularly given the 42-year-old's role in ousting current executive chairman and president Chris Kermode last month.

But he is popular among the players, who feel he has fought their corner, and received the backing of the player council to keep his position during legal proceedings.

Gimelstob did take a leave of absence from his role as a pundit with Tennis Channel in the USA, while he has also spent periods coaching leading American player John Isner.

