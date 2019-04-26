Grigor Dimitrov, Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic added to Queen's Club line-up

Grigor Dimitrov returns to Queen's Club this summer

Grigor Dimitrov, Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic have all been added to a growing list of star-studded names to play at Queen's Club this summer.

Dimitrov won the title in 2014, Wawrinka is a three-time Grand Slam champion, and Raonic is a former finalist and Wimbledon runner-up.

The trio join defending champion Marin Cilic, British No 1 Kyle Edmund, Nick Kyrgios and NextGen stars Stefanos Tsitsipas, Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime at the glamorous tournament in west London.

"The Fever-Tree Championships has always been one of my favourite tournaments," said Dimitrov. "I have a special connection with everyone that works there and the crowd, and will always look back with happy memories on winning the event in 2014. I am already looking forward to coming back again in June."

Dimitrov is a former winner of the tournament

Big-serving Canadian Raonic said: "You have some of the best players in the world competing at this event on pristine grass courts, with a very homely feel, at a tennis club.

"I think it's great to be in London at that time of year as well. I really have enjoyed playing well there in the past, and hopefully I can continue to do so."

Tournament director Stephen Farrow is delighted with the growing entry list of top-quality names for the event, which is set to take place June 17-23.

Grigor, Milos and Stan have played the tournament for many years and are hugely popular with our spectators. Tournament director Stephen Farrow

"We are hugely excited about the line-up of established champions and talented young players that we have assembled to play in the Fever-Tree Championships this year," he said.

"Grigor, Milos and Stan have played the tournament for many years and are hugely popular with our spectators. We look forward to seeing them all in June, with further big names expected to be revealed when our entry list is finalised in early May."

