Katie Swan loses in the final round of French Open qualifying at Roland Garros

Katie Swan was bidding to reach the main draw at Roland Garros for the first time

Katie Swan was denied a spot in the main draw of the French Open for the first time in her career after she was beaten in the final round of qualifying by Slovakia's Kristina Kucova on Friday.

The 20-year-old produced one of the performances of her career to defeat second seed Jil Teichmann in straight sets on Wednesday, which she followed up with victory over China's Wang Xiyu to progress to the final round of qualification at Roland Garros.

However, Swan was hampered by a left thigh injury throughout her clash against Kucova, which saw her take a long medical time-out at the end of the first set.

The Slovak won a hard-fought opening set but Swan, ranked 208th in the world, made a blistering start to the second and raced into a 3-0 lead.

The Briton served for the set at 5-3 but was unable to force a decider, as Kucova reeled off four consecutive games to close out a 6-4 7-5 victory.

Swan was bidding to reach the main draw of a Grand Slam outside of Wimbledon for the first time, having enjoyed a run to the second round at SW19 last year.

Katie Boulter was in attendance at Roland Garros to support her fellow Fed Cup star, after she withdrew from the clay-court Grand Slam on Friday morning due to an ongoing back problem.

As a result, Johanna Konta will be the sole British female representative in Paris, as Heather Watson was beaten in the second round of qualifying by Greece's Valentini Grammatikopoulou on Thursday.

Kyle Edmund, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans will fly the flag for Britain in the men's singles.

