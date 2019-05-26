Roger Federer beats Italy's Lorenzo Sonego to reach French Open second round

Roger Federer returned to the French Open with a comfortable straight sets win, much to the delight of the Paris crowd

Roger Federer made a winning return to the French Open, beating Lorenzo Sonego 6-2 6-4 6-4 on his first appearance at Roland Garros since 2015.

Ten years on from his solitary French Open title in 2009 and three years on from his last appearance in the year's second Grand Slam, the Swiss great made a swift and fluid start to dispatch his opponent in straight sets.

A comfortable straight sets wins in one hour and 41 minutes was enough for Federer to do the damage with the minimum of fuss as the new-look Court Philippe Chatrier welcomed the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

"It's nice to be an outsider," said Federer.

"That's how I feel, anyhow, just see how it goes. I know when Wimbledon comes around, sure, I'll be probably a higher favourite. That's OK, too. I'm happy that I'm there where I am.

"This is not a show I'm putting on. This is the truth. I really don't know how far I can go in this event and I am very happy with my first round. It was a really good performance."

Up next for Federer is German lucky loser Oscar Otte, who made the most of his late entry into the field to win his first Grand Slam match against Malek Jaziri in four sets.

Federer's Australian Open hopes were ended by Stefanos Tsitsipas and the Greek has gone from strength-to-strength this season and another major showdown could await in the last eight.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has enjoyed a stellar year, including victory over Federer in Melbourne

The pair are seeded to meet in the quarter-finals should they progress and Tsitspas saw off Germany's Maximilian Marterer 6-2 6-2 7-6.

They'll be no fairytale this year for Marco Cecchinato, an unheralded semi-finalist last year after conquering Novak Djokovic, he came into this year's event as the 16th seed but threw away a two-set lead against French veteran Nicolas Mahut.

To the delight of the home crowd Mahut rallied to record a hugely impressive 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-2 6-4 victory to set up a date with another elder statesman of the tour, Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Kei Nishikori and Marin Cilic both won in straight sets and Cilic will next face struggling Grigor Dimitrov who let a two-set lead slip against Janko Tipsarevic before eventually prevailing in five.

There was disappointment for Canada's teenage rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime who was forced to pull out after injury his groin playing in the final of the Lyon Open on Saturday.