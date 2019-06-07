French Open: Order of play for Saturday 8th June

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starts at 12pm- (1) Novak Djokovic (Srb) vs (4) Dominic Thiem (Aut)

Not before 3pm - (8) Ashleigh Barty (Aus) v Marketa Vondrousova (Cze)

Jeremy Chardy (France)/ Fabrice Martin (France) v Kevin Krawietz (Germany)/ Andreas Mies (Germany)

**All times local, +1 hour from BST

