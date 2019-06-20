German tennis star Daniel Altmaier wins ITF title in Kaltenkirchen

Daniel Altmaier is making fine progress after niggling injuries (copyright: Claudio Gärtner)

Daniel Altmaier was delighted with his mental tactics as he eased to a stunning ITF Future Nord title in Germany.

Getting his hands on silverware again is a huge reward for his battle back to fitness after being sidelined for nearly a year with injury.

The 20-year-old Sky Sports Scholar brushed aside Sweden's Christian Lindell 6-1 6-3 in the final in Kaltenkirchen to lift his sixth career trophy on the ITF World Tennis Tour and his first since 2017.

Germany's Altmaier, seeded eighth, said: "I'm super happy about the week. My goal was not to win the tournament it was all about doing the right things on court, be calm, patient and play smart.

1:37 Daniel takes you to the practice courts as he continues his recovery with tournaments around the world Daniel takes you to the practice courts as he continues his recovery with tournaments around the world

"The consistency paid off during the week and that's what I'm massively happy about.

"I knew that at some point soon or later I would find confidence again and now I feel like everything is going the right way.

"Now I want to take this confidence into my upcoming challenges but obviously keep working hard on the right things on my game.

"Something to work on is controlling my opponent with a heavy strong game because that's something I can do well and I have to use this advantage I have."