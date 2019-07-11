Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's rivalry ahead of Wimbledon showdown - The Big Quiz

The 2008 Wimbledon final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal is widely regarded as the best championship match at the All England Club

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will meet in the Wimbledon semi-finals in what will be their first encounter at the All England Club since their memorable 2008 final.

Federer has largely been untroubled on his way to the last four once again at Wimbledon, losing a set against Lloyd Harris and Kei Nishikori respectively, to maintain his charge towards a ninth title and second in the last three years.

Meanwhile, two-time champion Nadal, who has lost just one set during the tournament, is looking to extend his head-to-head record in what is a long-awaited Wimbledon rematch.

Federer has won more Grand Slams than any other player in the history of the sport with 20, but Nadal is next on the list with 18 and going for back-to-back Grand Slams having won a record-extending 12th French Open in June.

Nadal defeated the Swiss great in the semi-finals at Roland Garros last month, but the Spaniard holds a losing record against Federer on grass after he was beaten in the 2006 and 2007 finals, prior to the remarkable 2008 showpiece.

Federer and Nadal first met in 2004 and since then the pair have provided some compelling encounters on the tour across the globe, leading to claims their rivalry is among the greatest in tennis history.

