Wimbledon winner Simona Halep up to World No 4, Serena Williams up to ninth

Simona Halep won 6-2 6-2 against Serena Williams

Simona Halep's Wimbledon win lifted her from No 7 to No 4 in the WTA rankings on Monday, while runner-up Serena Williams moved up one spot to No 9.

Cori Gauff's magical run from a wild-card entry in qualifying all the way to the fourth round at the All England Club allowed her to move into the WTA's top 150 for the first time.

The 15-year-old American - who rises 172 places to No 141 from No 313 - was the youngest player to ever qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon, beating five-time champion Venus Williams, before losing to eventual champion Halep in the fourth round.

Cori Gauff thrilled the crowds at Wimbledon

Two other big jumps came from Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic and Lauren Davis of the USA.

The 33-year-old Strycova became the oldest first-time Grand Slam semi-finalist in the professional era before losing to Williams, allowing her to move up 22 places to No 32. Strycova also took over at No 1 in the doubles rankings on Monday by winning that title at Wimbledon.

After losing in qualifying, Davis made it into the main draw when someone else withdrew. She then eliminated Angelique Kerber in the second round to become the first 'lucky loser' to beat a defending champion at a major in the professional era and went up 13 spots to No 75. Kerber dropped from No 5 to No 13.

French Open champion Ash Barty remains at No 1 in singles, followed by two-time major champion Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova.

Novak Djokovic continues to have Roger Federer's number, leading the head-to-head 26-22

Wimbledon men's champion Novak Djokovic stayed atop the ATP rankings after his victory over Roger Federer on Sunday in the longest final in tournament history. Rafael Nadal is No 2 and Federer is No 3.

Roberto Bautista Agut, who lost to Djokovic in the semi-finals, went from No 22 to No 13, equalling his career high.

Daniil Medvedev's third-round showing let him crack the top 10 for the first time at No 10; he was ranked 13th before Wimbledon. Sam Querrey, beaten by Nadal in the quarter-finals, lifted his ranking by 26 spots to No 39.