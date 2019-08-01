Stefanos Tsitsipas cruises into third round of Citi Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas admitted to being nervous to start with but steadied himself and prevailed

Top speed Stefanos Tsitsipas made relatively light work of Tommy Paul to reach the third round of the Citi Open in Washington.

The world No 6 wrapped up the first set 6-3 in just over half-an-hour before the American wildcard re-grouped well.

Paul broke for a 5-3 lead but lost his next two service games as Tsitsipas edged a 6-5 lead and served out the match to book a meeting with Jordan Thompson.

"I was a bit nervous in the beginning. Didn't know what to expect. I'm really happy that I got through that first match. It was quite a challenging match," said the 22-year-old Greek player.

Tsitsipas' first-round loss at Wimbledon hit him hard, after staying in his room in London for three days and reading both The Alchemist and a book on Roger Federer, he took a holiday away from the game.

Upon his return to the match court he has also enjoyed some doubles action, teaming up with Nick Kyrgios.

Ultimately the pair didn't prevail over the Wimbledon champions Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah but both looked better for their 66-minute match.

Another day of 🔥 tennis in the books 📚Which match was your fave? 👇 #CitiOpen pic.twitter.com/DqbjhF2JCh — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) August 1, 2019

Kyrgios has yet to drop a set in the singles draw and punched down 24 aces in order to beat Gilles Simon 6-4 7-6 (7-5).

The Australian now has an encounter with Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka who knocked out David Goffin 6-7 (7-5) 6-2 7-6 (7-5).

Frances Tiafoa will meet Daniil Medvedev with Norbert Gombos and Miomir Kecmanovic poised to meet for their first time in their careers.

After a straight-sets win John Isner takes on Benoit Paire in the third round. Isner struck 14 aces against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the round of 32 and thrives playing on American soil.

John Isner's record on US soil In total 13 of John Isner's 15 ATP Tour titles have come on America soil and 10 of them have been on hard courts. But, he hasn't ever won the Citi Open and instead has finished as runner-up three times.

Milos Raonic, seeded eighth, beat the American qualifier Tim Smyczek 6-1 6-4 and dropped just two first-serve points while on court. His reward is a clash with Germany's Peter Gojowczyk.

Gojowczyk pushed past Alex de Minaur, who was coming off the back of his second ATP title at the Atlanta Open. De Minaur had enjoyed an impressive campaign there but found himself on the wrong side of the 6-3 7-6 (8-6) result.

Felix Auger-Aliassime saw off Reilly Opelka 6-4 3-6 6-4 to move on and meet Marin Cilic in the third round.

The teenager found his decisive break against Opelka in the 10th game of the third set and impressed by winning 89 per cent of his first-serve points.

Meanwhile, Britain's Kyle Edmund needed only 69 minutes to outclass South African Lloyd Harris 6-1 6-4 and finds himself facing a buoyant Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the third round after Tsonga knocked out the second seed Karen Khachanov.