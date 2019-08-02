Kyle Edmund battles into Citi Open quarter-finals in Washington

Kyle Edmund will now face Peter Gojowczyk in the quarter-finals

British No 1 Kyle Edmund battled from a set down to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and book a place in the Citi Open quarter-finals.

Edmund, ranked 34th in the world, spent two hours and 23 minutes on court to prevail over his French opponent 4-6 6-3 6-4.

Tsonga claimed the opening set after securing a break of serve in just the third game and then he saved two break points in the fourth.

However, Edmund, playing his first tournament since suffering a second-round loss at Wimbledon, dug deep.

The 13th seed crucially broke his opponent in the eighth game of the second set and then held serve to level at one set-apiece.

World No 70 Tsonga hit 18 aces to Edmund's four during the match, but his serve was once again broken in the fifth game of the decider and he was unable to find a way back.

The result creates a quarter-final meeting for the Brit with lucky loser Peter Gojowczyk.

Gojowczyk, who is ranked 122 in the world, upset the eighth seed Milos Raonic 6-4 6-4 in just under an hour and a half on Thursday.

Citi Open - Quarter-finals Peter Gojowczyk vs Kyle Edmund Marin Cilic vs Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benoit Paire Norbert Gombos vs Nick Kyrgios

Marin Cilic, the sixth seed, also enjoyed a relatively straightforward passage into the last eight with a 6-3 6-4 success over 18-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Cilic broke his opponent's serve in the first game of the match and ultimately that set the tone for his victory. The 30-year-old exuded greater confidence while the teenager admitted that he now has some thinking to do.

Felix Auger-Aliassime could not find the answers against Marin Cilic

"I don't know what it was, but I couldn't figure it out," Auger-Aliassime said after his loss.

"It was just really tough out there today, in every way. I just felt like I couldn't even play close to what I'm able to."

The match between the duo finished as Auger-Aliassime put down his 11th double fault and he's now focused on returning to the practice court.

"I'm going to go back to training, and that's just how I'm going to live with it," the teenager added. "There's not much I can do anymore except going back to training, try to improve, and that's what I will try to do."

Cilic will now face Daniil Medvedev after the Russian defeated Frances Tiafoe 6-2 7-5 in the Round of 16.

Elsewhere in the draw, the top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas saved a set point in the second set in order to ultimately prevail 6-3 7-6 (7-4) over Jordan Thompson.

"It's very pleasing knowing that I can be mature and handle those situations very bravely, so I'm really happy with that," said Tsitsipas after his victory.

"I showed character out there. I played heroic tennis, I would say, in those crucial moments. That was very nice to see."

Tsitsipas will now face Benoit Paire of France who defeated John Isner 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 and lost just three first-serve points in the process.

Nick Kyrgios enjoyed himself on Stadium Court

Nick Kyrgios made short work of Yoshihito Nishioka to maintain his unbeaten record against the Japanese player and finish with a 6-2 7-5 victory.

"I came out on fire," said Kyrgios. "It's good to see [Nishioka] back on the court and producing the level he can.

"He competes like a dog and he's an unbelievable athlete. I'm going to play a lot of matches against him and I'm not really looking forward to it!

"I've got some people working with me on the mental side of things because I want to make improvements. I'm winning matches and there are some glimpses of that."

Kyrgios' next opponent will be the lucky loser Norbert Gombos. The Slovakian gained a place in the draw after Kevin Anderson withdrew due to a knee injury and Gombos has now moved into his first ATP Tour quarter-final since 2017.

Friday's order of play has all four quarter-finals scheduled to take place alongside a notable men's doubles match.

Andy and Jamie Murray will take on Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus on the John Harris Court, not before 5pm local time (1am BST).

In the first round, the brothers won eight points in a row in match tie-break to defeat Wimbledon finalists Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-4 6-7 (7-9) 10-5.

The family pairing are teaming up in a tour-level event for the first time since Indian Wells in 2013 and will be eager to continue to strive for a third ATP Tour doubles titles together.