Andy Murray adds Zhuhai Championships and China Open to singles schedule

Andy Murray's first singles match since January will come at the Cincinnati Masters against Richard Gasquet next week

Andy Murray will continue his singles comeback in China next month after confirming he will feature at the inaugural Zhuhai Championships and the China Open.

The former World No 1 is back in action at next week's Cincinnati Masters, where he faces Richard Gasquet in the first round - the Briton's first singles match since the Australian Open in January.

Murray marked his return from a second hip operation when teaming up with Feliciano Lopez to win the doubles in the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club in June.

The 32-year-old went on to play both mixed and men's doubles at Wimbledon, and by playing in Cincinnati, Murray is testing the waters as to whether he could make his grand slam singles comeback at the US Open, which starts on August 26.

Murray played mixed doubles with Serena Williams at Wimbledon

Murray is yet to rule himself out of the US Open but confirmed he will feature at the Zhuhai Championships, which starts on September 23, before playing at the China Open in Beijing a week later.

"I have always enjoyed playing in China and Zhuhai is meant to be a great city. It's close to Macau and Hong Kong, with an impressive stadium and I can't wait to experience it," Murray said on his Facebook page.

"I've got some great memories from playing in Beijing, it's a really interesting city, and I'm looking forward to heading back there again!"

Murray won the China Open back in 2016, beating Grigor Dimitrov in the final.