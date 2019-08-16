Andy Murray will face brother Jamie in Cincinnati Masters quarter-final

0:52 Andy Murray will face brother Jamie in the men's doubles quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Masters, after Murray and partner Feliciano Lopez beat Ryan Harrison and Jack Sock. Andy Murray will face brother Jamie in the men's doubles quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Masters, after Murray and partner Feliciano Lopez beat Ryan Harrison and Jack Sock.

Andy Murray will face brother Jamie in the men's doubles quarter-finals at the Cincinnati Masters.

Andy and partner Feliciano Lopez beat Ryan Harrison and Jack Sock 2-6 6-3 10-7 to reach the last eight.

Earlier in the day, Jamie and Neal Skupski beat fifth-seeded French pair Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3 6-3.

Looking ahead to their quarter-final meeting, Andy Murray told BBC Sport: "I'd obviously rather be on the same side of the net as him.

Andy Murray hits a forehand against Richard Gasquet at the Cincinnati Masters

"It sucks, it's not ideal, but we'll still be brothers at the end of the match - providing nothing untoward happens."

"I don't think you're ever really ready to go compete against your brother," Jamie told BBC Sport after he and Skupski defeated Mahut and Herbert.

"But it's just something that we'll both have to deal with. It's not an easy thing to have to go through, but it's only an hour and a half of our lives, so we can get through it I think."

The Murray brothers only other meeting was in Montreal in 2015, where Jamie and John Peers beat Andy and Leander Paes in straight sets.