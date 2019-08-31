US Open: Bianca Andreescu defeats Caroline Wozniacki to reach fourth round

Bianca Andreescu is yet to lose a set on her main-draw debut at Flushing Meadows

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time with a straight-sets victory over former world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki at the US Open.

The 19-year-old, who has won two titles in her breakout season, defeated the 2009 finalist 6-4 6-4 on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Andreescu is yet to lose a set on her main draw debut at Flushing Meadows and will face American qualifier Taylor Townsend for a place in the quarter-finals.

The 15th seed appeared in total command, leading by a set and 3-0 in the second set, but there was then a series of breaks before she held her nerve to overcome the Dane in one hour and 32 minutes.

Townsend, who knocked out Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the second round, continued her impressive run with victory against Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

Taylor Townsend continued her remarkable run as a qualifier

The 23-year-old - ranked world No 116 - defeated Cirstea 7-5 6-2 to also reach the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Elise Mertens advanced to the last 16 for the second year in a row with a 6-3 6-3 win against Andrea Petkovic.

Mertens, who was a semi-finalist at last year's Australian Open, hit seven aces and 26 winners to ease past the German who had defeated Petra Kvitova in the previous round.