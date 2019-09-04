Serena Williams breezes into US Open semi-finals

Serena Williams is bidding for her 24th Grand Slam singles trophy

Serena Williams dropped just one game as she blew away China's Wang Qiang 6-1 6-0 in the US Open quarter-finals.

It was Williams' 100th victory at the US Open, and at 45 minutes the quickest at this year's tournament.

Williams was not troubled by the right ankle she rolled in her previous match as she powered past 18th-seeded Qiang to move closer to a 24th Grand Slam singles trophy.

Williams won the first five games in about 15 minutes. Then, after dropping one game, the 37-year-old collected the next 11 points in a row and every remaining game.

Williams dropped just one game in her quarter-final at Flushing Meadows

Williams finished with 25 winners to zero for Wang, who was playing in her first major quarter-final, and will face No 5 seed Elina Svitolina for a berth in the final.

"From when I first started here... I never thought that I would get to 100," Williams said of her victory milestone.

"Didn't even cross my mind I would still be out here. But I love what I do."

The American said the ankle she rolled during her fourth-round match was not an issue: "Physically, I'm feeling great, and more than anything I'm having fun every time I come out here."