Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands win US Open mixed doubles title

Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands successfully defended their title

Jamie Murray became the first man in the Open Era to win three straight US Open mixed doubles titles with victory alongside American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

The pair defended their title with a 6-2 6-3 win against top seeds Michael Venus and Hao-Ching Chan on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Murray, who first won the mixed doubles at Flushing Meadows in 2017 alongside Martina Hingis, has now won a US Open title in each of the past four years.

"We played amazing, the whole two weeks," Murray said. "We've had so much fun on the court. I'm really, really, really happy to win again."

Murray and Mattek-Sands took control of the match with two breaks of serve to win the first set.

The teams traded four successive breaks at the start of the second set before the wildcard pairing sealed a further break at 4-3, which proved decisive.