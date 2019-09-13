Tennis News

Simona Halep is reuniting with coach Darren Cahill

Simona Halep will reunite with Darren Cahill in 2020

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep says she is reuniting with coach Darren Cahill after a year apart.

Cahill announced last November he was taking a hiatus from the sport to spend more time with his family in Australia, but he will now return to coach the former world No 1 in 2020.

During their four-year spell together Halep won the 2018 French Open for her first Grand Slam title and twice finished at No 1 in the WTA year-end rankings.

She was also runner-up at three major tournaments.

Halep, who upset Serena Williams to win her maiden Wimbledon title this July, posted a video on Twitter saying that "Darren will be back by my side next season" and that she "can't wait to finish what we started."

The Romanian is currently ranked No 6 after a second-round loss to Taylor Townsend at the US Open.

