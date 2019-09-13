Simona Halep is reuniting with coach Darren Cahill
Last Updated: 13/09/19 1:17pm
Wimbledon champion Simona Halep says she is reuniting with coach Darren Cahill after a year apart.
Cahill announced last November he was taking a hiatus from the sport to spend more time with his family in Australia, but he will now return to coach the former world No 1 in 2020.
During their four-year spell together Halep won the 2018 French Open for her first Grand Slam title and twice finished at No 1 in the WTA year-end rankings.
She was also runner-up at three major tournaments.
Halep, who upset Serena Williams to win her maiden Wimbledon title this July, posted a video on Twitter saying that "Darren will be back by my side next season" and that she "can't wait to finish what we started."
The Romanian is currently ranked No 6 after a second-round loss to Taylor Townsend at the US Open.
Even though you've been away this year, you've been with us every step of the way.— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) September 12, 2019
Can't wait to welcome you back officially next season @darren_cahill 💪 pic.twitter.com/hVbhm17q4K