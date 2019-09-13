Simona Halep is reuniting with coach Darren Cahill

Simona Halep will reunite with Darren Cahill in 2020

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep says she is reuniting with coach Darren Cahill after a year apart.

Cahill announced last November he was taking a hiatus from the sport to spend more time with his family in Australia, but he will now return to coach the former world No 1 in 2020.

During their four-year spell together Halep won the 2018 French Open for her first Grand Slam title and twice finished at No 1 in the WTA year-end rankings.

She was also runner-up at three major tournaments.

Halep, who upset Serena Williams to win her maiden Wimbledon title this July, posted a video on Twitter saying that "Darren will be back by my side next season" and that she "can't wait to finish what we started."

The Romanian is currently ranked No 6 after a second-round loss to Taylor Townsend at the US Open.