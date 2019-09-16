Jamie Murray reminds LTA that Scotland is a 'country, not a county'

Jamie Murray believes Scotland should receive more LTA funding

Jamie Murray has reminded the Lawn Tennis Association that Scotland is a "country, not a county" as he called for more funding for the game in his homeland.

Tennis Scotland is understood to receive about £700,000 from the LTA each year, about one per cent of the federation's annual expenditure.

The Scottish body has been waiting since June to discover whether a bid for increased income has been successful with a verdict expected next month.

Murray and brother Andy have 10 Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals between them, as well as claiming all the points when Britain won the Davis Cup final in 2015.

But the Dunblane doubles specialist does not believe enough has been done to capitalise on their success.

Andy Murray and Jamie Murray (R) helped Great Britain win the Davis Cup

The 33-year-old, who is competing in the Murray Trophy Challenger Tour event in Glasgow this week, told STV: "Things could have been better over the last 10 years to make the most of what certainly Andy has been achieving.

"Up here Tennis Scotland are trying their best to take things forward.

"You've got to be patient with planning, certainly for some of the indoor centres they want to get over the line to get built, and that takes time.

"We haven't always had the best deal from the money that the LTA gets and how they hand that out to Tennis Scotland."

Asked whether Scotland deserved more, Murray said: "I think so. Certainly from what we've achieved over the last however many years, going back to our junior days of playing.

"If you think about the Scottish players that have represented us in the Davis Cup and won ties, I would say they do. We're a country after all, not a county.

"Also, we need to make sure up here we have a proper plan in place that's going to appeal to the LTA, if we do give you this money it's going to be well spent."