Daniil Medvedev wins St Petersburg Open as Naomi Osaka seals hometown title

Daniil Medvedev has won 24 of his last 27 matches on tour

US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev won his third title of the year with victory against Borna Coric at the St Petersburg Open on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Russian continued his excellent second half of the season with a 6-3 6-1 victory against the fourth seed from Croatia.

Top seed Medvedev, who was playing in his fifth consecutive final after Washington, Montreal, Cincinnati and the US Open, became the first Russian to claim the title since Mikhail Youzhny 15 years ago.

Medvedev had lost his last three matches against Borna Coric

Medvedev, who has already secured his spot at November's season-ending ATP Finals in London for the first time, broke Coric twice in the opening set before two further breaks in the second sealed his sixth career title.

"After the match, you could see how happy I was. Especially beating Borna, who is an amazing player," said Medvedev.

"I lost three times to him last year in a row. It was an amazing final and an amazing week. Many people didn't believe in me this week… I came here to win and I did it."

Elsewhere, France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga rallied from a set down to defeat Aljaz Bedene in the Moselle Open final for his fourth title in the tournament.

The 34-year-old, who was playing in his fifth final at the event in Metz, won 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Tsonga, who returned from a seventh-month injury enforced absence at last year's event, denied Bedene a first tour-level title as he became the ninth French champion in the last 11 editions of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to win the Toray Pan Pacific Open and her first title on home soil in Japan.

Naomi Osaka won her fourth WTA title

The world No 4 beat Russia's Pavlyuchenkova 6-2 6-3 in an hour and 10 minutes in Osaka to seal the tittle without losing a set all week.

"It's really special for me to win here," the 21-year-old top seed said.

"This is the city that I was born in and honestly I think that gave me a lot of power to play, constantly, match after match."

At the Korea Open in Seoul, Czech third seed Karolina Muchova secured her maiden WTA title with a 6-1 6-1 victory against Poland's Magda Linette.