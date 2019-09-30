Alex de Minaur wins Zhuhai Championships for third title of season

De Minaur has a 100 per cent record in ATP finals in 2019

Alex de Minaur claimed his third title of the season after beating Adrian Mannarino 7-6 6-4 in the final of the Zhuhai Championships on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Australian converted just one of his 13 break point chances in Sunday's showpiece, but it came at the perfect time in the last game of the second set which saw him wrap up a straight sets victory.

De Minaur powered past Andy Murray earlier in the tournament, before following up his win over the three-time Grand Slam champion by seeing off Borna Coric and world No 10 Roberto Bautista Agut.

The Australian's third title of 2019 lifts him up six places to 25th in the world rankings and he is now three for three in finals this year, having also triumphed in Atlanta and Sydney.

Meanwhile, Mannarino's disappointing records in finals continue. The Frenchman has appeared in eight finals on the ATP Tour, claiming the solitary title.

"It was a complete battle today - it could have gone either way," said De Minaur.

The Australian is closing in on a place in the world's top 20

"It's been a hell of a week. It's been tough, but we've put in the hard work (me and my team)."

In the final of the Chengdu Open, Pablo Carreno Busta clinched his first title since May 2017 courtesy of a 6-7 6-4 7-6 victory over Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik.

The Spaniard faced 31 aces from the big-serving Bublik but he produced a spirited comeback to capture his fourth career title.

"I just tried to continue working hard because I know when you work and do as much as possible, normally you have the prize," Carreno Busta said.

"Now I am here with the trophy (after) winning my fourth ATP Tour title and for me it is the reason to continue fighting and playing this sport."

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka recorded a battling victory over American Alison Riske to successfully defend her Wuhan Open title in China.

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning back-to-back Wuhan Open titles

Sabalenka shocked world No 1 Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals and the Belarusian demonstrated her tenacity to prevail in a gruelling final, seeing off the unseeded American 6-3 3-6 6-1 in a contest lasting almost two hours.

"I can't believe that I defend this title. I couldn't even imagine that I will be able to do this," said the world No 14.

"Right now I'm just happy. I can't believe it's happened. This means a lot. This year been really tough for everyone."

At the Tashkent Open in Uzbekistan, third seed Alison Van Uytvanck defeated Sorana Cirstea in another final which went the distance.

The Belgian eventually won 6-2 4-6 6-4 in two hours and 24 minutes to claim her second WTA title of the season.