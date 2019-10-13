Coco Gauff wins first WTA title at Upper Austria Ladies Linz

Coco Gauff's victory secured her first WTA title at the age of 15

Coco Gauff won her first WTA title by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 1-6 6-2 to capture the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Sunday.

The 15-year-old, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and the third round at the US Open, bounced back after losing a one-sided second set to win comfortably.

Gauff had earlier called Linz "my little lucky place" and its charm held for the teenager through the final, despite a late wobble.

After racing out to a 5-0 lead in the deciding set, Gauff dropped two late games to Ostapenko before closing out the match.

The teenager's progression to her first title included her first-ever victory over a top 10 player after losing in the final round of qualifying to entering the main draw as a lucky loser.

The title means that the 15-year-old, who started the season outside of the world's top 100, is guaranteed to enter the world's top 100 on Monday and could rise to up within the top 75 in the WTA rankings.