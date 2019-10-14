Roger Federer plans to take part in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Roger Federer has revealed his plan for next year's Olympic Games

Roger Federer has said that he plans to play at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion had previously spoken about his schedule up until the Wimbledon Championships and has now confirmed his desire to be present in Tokyo.

"At the end of the day my heart decided I would love to play the Olympic Games again," Federer told reporters.

"I've been debating with my team for a few weeks now, months actually, what I should do in the summer after Wimbledon and before the U.S. Open [in 2020].

"I carried the flag twice for Switzerland in Athens and Beijing, I've got a gold and a silver, and I would love to play again so I'm very excited."

Federer missed the last edition in Rio de Janeiro due to injury and would need a wild-card exemption to partake due to the fact that he hasn't played Davis Cup games to be eligible.

His presence in Tokyo would bring about his fifth Olympic Games after first taking part in Sydney back in 2000.

The world No 3's gold medal came eight years later alongside Stan Wawrinka in the doubles whilst a silver medal in the singles was secured in 2012 after a meeting with Andy Murray in the final.