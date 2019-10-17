Dan Evans out of Stockholm Open in second round

The new British No 1 could not build upon his opening-round victory

Dan Evans, the new British No 1, was knocked out of the Stockholm Open by Filip Krajinovic in the second round.

Evans, who had celebrated surpassing Kyle Edmund in the rankings with a first-round win over Bernard Tomic, fell 7-5 2-6 6-3 to the Serbian.

Krajinovic is ranked 17 places below the Briton and recovered from a disappointing second set to out-last Evans and reach the quarter-finals.

The Brit had started superbly by breaking Krajinovic in the opening game but the momentum began to change as his opponent fought his way into the match.

Eighth seed Evans was broken back before Krajinovic pounced again at the crucial moment to take the first set.

The 29-year-old Brit was a different proposition in the second set as he threatened the Krajinovic serve from the start, going on to secure a double break as he drew level in style.

But errors increasingly began to creep into Evans' game and he paid a heavy price when he was broken to fall 3-1 behind the decider.

After saving another break point, Evans responded by breaking the Serbian back for 4-3, only to squander his serve again immediately and allow Krajinovic to serve out for the match.

Meanwhile, at the European Open in Antwerp, wildcard Stan Wawrinka got the better of Feliciano Lopez to reach the quarter-finals with a 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victory.

Wawrinka will next face Gilles Simon, who beat fellow Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4 7-5, while fifth seed Guido Pella also reached the last eight with a 7-5 7-5 win over Soonwoo Kwon.

Pella will encounter the victor of the contest between Ugo Humbert and David Goffin.

Elsewhere in the draw in Antwerp, Andy Murray will now encounter Pablo Cuevas after kicking-off his final tournament of the 2019 ATP season with a 6-4 7-6 victory over Kimmer Coppejans.

Murray has said should his wife Kim go into early labour then he will return to the UK but for now, he's set to fix his sights on the match against Cuevas in a bid to reach the last eight.