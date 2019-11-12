Dominika Cibulkova retires from tennis

Dominika Cibulkova has retired from tennis

Dominika Cibulkova, a former world No 4 and Australian Open runner-up, has announced her retirement from professional tennis.

The 30-year-old Slovakian claimed eight WTA singles titles and entered the top four of the world rankings in 2017.

Her most notable title came in 2016 when she defeated then world No 1 Angelique Kerber to win the WTA Finals.

Cibulkova, who has not played since the French Open, became the first Slovak woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final in 2014 when she lost to China's Li Na at the Australian Open.

She said she had made up her mind about retirement at Roland Garros.

Roland Garros was the scene of her last tournament on the Tour

"It was strange because I knew, and no one around me except my team knew it would be my last tournament," the 30-year-old said.

"At that point, I was 100 per cent sure. I wasn't doubting or thinking 'maybe yes or no'. I knew I wanted to do it like this, for this to be my last tournament. I went home and was happy with my decision.

"It's hard to make it, but once you do, you feel more free."

WTA president Micky Lawler praised Cibulkova's "extraordinary finesse, speed and feel of the court".

Cibulkova never won another tour-level title after the 2016 WTA Finals but now has a tennis academy and a charity focused on helping Slovakian athletes adapt to life after elite-level sport.

Check our news, reports and reaction at the ATP Finals in London by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.